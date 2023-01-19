Technocity project gets in-principle nod 

January 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has accorded in-principle approval for a ₹1,600-crore project for the development of Phase 4 of the Technopark IT hub at Pallipuram, near here.

The State Cabinet on Thursday gave the green light for the ambitious QUAD project which envisages an integrated township on the Technocity campus.

The project, expected to be completed by mid-2025, involves the construction of 40 lakh sq ft of built-up space on 30 acres, including office space, residential and shopping facilities, hospitals and educational institutions.

The IT office complex of 8.5 lakh sq ft will be constructed by Technopark on 5.5 acres at a cost of ₹381 crore and leased out to companies. Another IT/ITeS office complex covering 8,00,000 sq ft will be constructed by a co-developer on 4.5 acres at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. Each of the two buildings will be capable of accommodating 6,000 professionals.

The residential complex of 14 lakh sq ft will be built on 106 acres at a cost of ₹450 crore. A committee with the Secretary, Electronics and IT, as convener and Additional Chief Secretaries (Finance, Revenue, Environment and Local Self- Governments) and the Secretary, Law, as members will be constituted to study the proposals for the commercial and residential buildings in the township.

Financial aid for coastal families

The Cabinet meeting decided to sanction an assistance of ₹50.027 crore for the families of fish workers to compensate the loss of work for 45 days from April to August 2022 due to inclement weather.

The funds to be released from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will benefit 1,66,756 families of fishers and allied workers.

It also decided to approve the establishment of a regional office for the Kerala State Ex-servicemen Development and Rehabilitation Corporation in the Malabar region.

The meeting decided to sanction ₹25.28 crore to acquire additional land for the completion of two reaches of the Mahe canal.