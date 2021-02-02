Technocity Pallipuram campus to be opened tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 February 2021 18:53 IST

The Technocity campus in Pallipuram, where a sprawling 2 lakh square feet IT complex will be opened on Thursday, is set to witness a lot of activity in the next one year, with several companies expected to set up shop here.

Also in the works within the campus are a Space Park, World Trade Centre, the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, and other major projects.

Technopark CEO Sasi Pilacheri Meethal told The Hindu that both established companies as well as startups had come forward expressing interest to occupy the space here.

“The Technocity is spread over an area of 390 acres. Suntec’s new campus has already become operational here. The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) initially had a plan to set up an international training centre here, however they have now given a fresh proposal to set up a major development centre. On the other side of Technocity, we have the Space Park, which will have space-related companies and startups. A lot of demands are coming up for this. Another major project is the technology centre for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which is in an advanced stage. An MoU has already been signed with the Brigade group for a World Trade Centre project, which will have office and residential spaces with a walk-to-work model,” said Mr. Meethal.

The Technocity has been envisaged as the fourth phase of Technopark. The original Technopark campus is fully occupied, while the phase 3 campus has small spaces remaining to be occupied. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Kabani’ IT complex on Thursday.

The ground floor of the three-storied complex is designed as a plug-and-play space for small and medium firms to set up smart business centres. Each module has a manager cabin, discussion room, server room, and an extended workstations area. While the 27-seat module covers an area of 1,800 square feet, the 10-seat module covers 1100 square feet. According to Mr. Meethal, 23 companies are now ready to occupy the new building.

The Digital University, part of the State government’s push towards a knowledge economy, will become fully functional soon, offering courses in emerging areas including block chain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It will be offering short-term as well as long-term courses. With the Technocity becoming fully functional, it will also mean further expansion of the capital city’s IT corridor, spurring growth in other sectors too.