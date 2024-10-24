ADVERTISEMENT

Techno-management fest ‘Tathva 2024’ at NIT-Calicut from October 25

Published - October 24, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) will host the 2024 edition of ‘Tathva’, one of south India’s biggest techno-management fest, scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the three-day Tathva-24 is ‘Retro Gaming’ inspired by the golden era of classic arcade games bringing a playful yet tech-driven vibe to the festival, a press release said.

NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna will inaugurate the fest in the presence of Prof. Sathyananda Panda, Dean, Students Welfare. Over 5,000 students from across the country are expected to participate in the event.

Tathva-24 brings a unique fusion of the past and future, celebrating tech, creativity, and entertainment with 27 workshops featuring electric vehicles, cyber forensic, data security, and drone development. Lectures by eminent speakers, events, competitions, and cultural programmes are being organised as part of the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US