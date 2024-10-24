GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techno-management fest ‘Tathva 2024’ at NIT-Calicut from October 25

Published - October 24, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) will host the 2024 edition of ‘Tathva’, one of south India’s biggest techno-management fest, scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to 27.

The theme of the three-day Tathva-24 is ‘Retro Gaming’ inspired by the golden era of classic arcade games bringing a playful yet tech-driven vibe to the festival, a press release said.

NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna will inaugurate the fest in the presence of Prof. Sathyananda Panda, Dean, Students Welfare. Over 5,000 students from across the country are expected to participate in the event.

Tathva-24 brings a unique fusion of the past and future, celebrating tech, creativity, and entertainment with 27 workshops featuring electric vehicles, cyber forensic, data security, and drone development. Lectures by eminent speakers, events, competitions, and cultural programmes are being organised as part of the festival.

