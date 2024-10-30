Technician dies in refrigerator gas cylinder blast

A 40-year-old refrigerator technician died in an explosion at his repair shop at Oorkadavu near Vazhakkad in the district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as E. Abdul Rasheed. He was repairing a refrigerator when the gas cylinder exploded, destroying the shop and fatally hurting him.

Rasheed was rushed to a private hospital, and to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, later. However, he died soon. He belonged to Oorkadavu.

It was not clear what type of refrigerant gas was used in the shop. The police are investigating.

