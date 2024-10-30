GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technician dies in refrigerator gas cylinder blast

Published - October 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old refrigerator technician died in an explosion at his repair shop at Oorkadavu near Vazhakkad in the district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as E. Abdul Rasheed. He was repairing a refrigerator when the gas cylinder exploded, destroying the shop and fatally hurting him.

Rasheed was rushed to a private hospital, and to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, later. However, he died soon. He belonged to Oorkadavu.

It was not clear what type of refrigerant gas was used in the shop. The police are investigating.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

death / Malappuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.