Technicalities in draft Bill of Chancellors’ postings will be considered: Minister

December 01, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Technicalities related to the draft legislation for appointment of Chancellors to State universities will be considered before it is passed by the State Assembly, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said on Thursday. Asked if there was a protocol violation in the Minister for Higher Education being the Pro Chancellor while persons of eminence from a range of specialisations were appointed Chancellor, the Minister said it was customary to accord full respect to eminent academics in all programmes, and protocol was not considered. For now, this was how things stood.

About the qualifications of the person to be appointed as Chancellor, the Minister said the details would be clarified during the upcoming Assembly session.