Kerala

Technical training programme concludes

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Wayanad organised a district level technical training programme for the assistant engineers of the department here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised as a part of the State-wide community-led clean aquifer campaign titled “Thelineer ozhukum nava Keralam” for the mapping and protection of all major water bodies in the State.

LSGD Joint Director P. Jayarajan inaugurated the programme.


