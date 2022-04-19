Technical training programme concludes
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Wayanad organised a district level technical training programme for the assistant engineers of the department here on Tuesday.
The programme was organised as a part of the State-wide community-led clean aquifer campaign titled “Thelineer ozhukum nava Keralam” for the mapping and protection of all major water bodies in the State.
LSGD Joint Director P. Jayarajan inaugurated the programme.
