Technical snags continue to disrupt ration distribution

March 23, 2023 - Kollam

As connectivity issues and faulty operation of electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) machines continue to affect the functioning of ration shops, both dealers and cardholders are facing a lot of difficulties. While many beneficiaries have to wait in open spaces under the scorching sun for hours, snags in completing the bio-metric authentication process is causing inconvenience to traders. “I was forced to make several trips to collect ration and on the last day I was asked to wait for some 40 minutes. This means a lot of trouble for daily wage workers like us. Elderly and disabled women are also having a hard time. And if you have changed your mobile number, everything depends on luck,” Sandhya, a cardholder, said.

According to ration dealers, with only one week left for the month to end, they couldn’t distribute ration to more than 55% beneficiaries. “Since supporting payment and commission depend on sales, we will be badly hit. The income of many shops are slightly above ₹10,000 and after paying the rent and power charges there won’t be much left. But now we many not get even that amount,” said a ration shop dealer.

Due to low bandwidth capacity of BSNL, most of the dealers have opted for other service providers. They also demand that the low-quality machines distributed around five years back should be replaced. “None of the buttons are functioning properly and every part, including keypad, battery and printer, repeatedly shows some error. While e-PoS machines in places like Bihar are working perfectly, the distribution in Kerala is often disrupted. Without replacing the cheap gadgets, the situation will not improve,” All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association State vice-president, C. Mohanan Pillai, said.

Another major challenge they face is the generation of wrong SMSes when transaction fails. “It happens when the cardholders go to another shop and receive a message on the phone that they have already collected the ration. There has been many altercations due to this,” he added.

