July 25, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

An Oman Airways flight that took off from Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on July 25 (in the morning) was forced to return to the airport following a technical snag.

The flight with 162 passengers on board took off from Karipur for Muscat at 9 a.m., but soon returned and landed safely back at the airport. Airport officials said that all passengers were safe. Oman Airways officials, however, did not reveal what exactly was the reason for the return.