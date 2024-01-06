ADVERTISEMENT

Technical High School, Kodungalloor, lifts championship at technical arts fete

January 06, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Technical High School, Kozhikode, comes second with 198 points followed by Technical High School, Shoranur, with 181 points. Kozhikode becomes the best district with 220 points 

The Hindu Bureau

Technical High School, Kodungalloor, overall champions of the 44th State Technical School Arts Festival, at Chittur Technical High School in Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Government Technical High School, Kodungalloor, lifted the championship with 207 points when the three-day State Technical School Arts Festival concluded at Government Technical High School, Chittur, on Saturday.

When Technical High School, Kozhikode, became the runner up with 198 points, Technical High School, Shoranur, procured 181 points to bag the third position.

Kozhikode became the best district with 220 points, followed by Thrissur with 213 and Malappuram with 205 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Santhakumari, MLA, inaugurated the valedictory function. District panchayat president K. Binumol gave away the trophies to the winners.

District Collector S. Chithra presided over the function. Chittur block panchayat president A. Sujata, Nallepilly grama panchayat president S. Aneesha, Nallepilly councillor B. Prasant, Technical Education department Deputy Director A. Sulfikar, Senior Joint Director M. Ramachandran, and several civic officials, teachers and students took part in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US