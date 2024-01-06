Technical High School, Kodungalloor, lifts championship at technical arts fete

January 06, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Government Technical High School, Kodungalloor, lifted the championship with 207 points when the three-day State Technical School Arts Festival concluded at Government Technical High School, Chittur, on Saturday.

When Technical High School, Kozhikode, became the runner up with 198 points, Technical High School, Shoranur, procured 181 points to bag the third position.

Kozhikode became the best district with 220 points, followed by Thrissur with 213 and Malappuram with 205 points.

K. Santhakumari, MLA, inaugurated the valedictory function. District panchayat president K. Binumol gave away the trophies to the winners.

District Collector S. Chithra presided over the function. Chittur block panchayat president A. Sujata, Nallepilly grama panchayat president S. Aneesha, Nallepilly councillor B. Prasant, Technical Education department Deputy Director A. Sulfikar, Senior Joint Director M. Ramachandran, and several civic officials, teachers and students took part in the function.