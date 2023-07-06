ADVERTISEMENT

Technical Education Directorate and Infosys sign deal for sharing learning platform

July 06, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Technology and digital services firm Infosys and the State’s Directorate of Technical Education have signed an agreement for sharing the Infosys Springboard learning platform.

Infosys senior vice president and head of Education Training and Assessment Thirumala Arohi and Director of Technical Education M.S. Rajasree signed the agreement in the presence of Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu.

The free platform will open the doors to more than 16,000 courses for students in the State. Teachers in engineering colleges will be able to conduct virtual classes using the platform. Online valuation too will be possible. They would also be able to create microsites for the educational institution. Teachers could also hone their expertise and learn new skills through the courses available on the Springboard platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US