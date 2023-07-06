HamberMenu
Technical Education Directorate and Infosys sign deal for sharing learning platform

July 06, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Technology and digital services firm Infosys and the State’s Directorate of Technical Education have signed an agreement for sharing the Infosys Springboard learning platform.

Infosys senior vice president and head of Education Training and Assessment Thirumala Arohi and Director of Technical Education M.S. Rajasree signed the agreement in the presence of Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu.

The free platform will open the doors to more than 16,000 courses for students in the State. Teachers in engineering colleges will be able to conduct virtual classes using the platform. Online valuation too will be possible. They would also be able to create microsites for the educational institution. Teachers could also hone their expertise and learn new skills through the courses available on the Springboard platform.

