Technical committees to be formed at local body level in Kerala to ensure Plan linkage with MGNREGS works

Panchayat-level panel must ensure the works are taken up and implemented as per the agricultural calendar and the labour Budget

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 14, 2022 19:19 IST

Committees consisting of technical staff from various departments are to be formed at the panchayat, block and district levels to explore the possibilities of converging the Plan projects of local bodies and various departments with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works.

At the panchayat level, the panchayat president will head the committee, with the panchayat secretary as the convener and consisting of the agricultural officer, medical officer of the Animal Husbandry department, dairy farm inspector, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor, assistant engineers of the local body and the Minor Irrigation department, soil conservation officer, SC/ST promoter, block-level execution officer and NREGA accredited engineer. The committee has to ensure that the works are being taken up and implemented as per the agricultural calendar and the labour Budget.

The labour Budget has to be prepared as per the comprehensive watershed masterplan. The committee also has to provide technical advise on ensuring to the maximum possible extent a linkage between the annual Plan of the panchayat as well as various departments with the MGNREGS labour Budget.

At the block panchayat level, the block panchayat president will head the committee, while at the district level, the district panchayat president will do so, with these panels having block- and district-level officials of various departments as its members.

The block-level committee will have to assess the activities being taken up in various panchayats and ensure project linkages. The district-level committee, in addition to exploring the possibilities of linking various projects to MGNREGS, will have to ensure its linkage with the district irrigation project.

