Tech varsity ponders over exam options

Amid the prevailing uncertainty over examinations, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has sought suggestions from stakeholders to attain consensus on the issue.

While the university is set to commence the eighth (final) semester regular and supplementary examinations on July 1, no decision has been made regarding the examinations of lower semesters. While the university has proposed various options, they have also urged principals, managements, staff, and students organisations to pitch ideas.

In view of the existing difficulties in conducting examinations in the pen-and-paper mode, the university is exploring other possibilities including online examinations so that students can take exams from home.

The KTU has also proposed entrusting colleges with the responsibility of conducting the examinations. In such case, besides requiring the colleges to ensure a fair evaluation, the university will decide the final outcome through a process of normalisation that will also factor in the performance of the students in previous semesters.

Two semesters together

The university is also toying with the idea of conducting the upcoming set of examinations along with the next set during November to January, thereby requiring students to attend examinations of two semesters together. Yet another idea is to conduct objective-type examinations for all courses to minimise the time required for valuation.

The Syndicate meeting on Wednesday is likely to discuss the issue. A final decision will be made by the Academic Council, official sources said.

IITs’ methods

The KTU has been closely observing the methods adopted by the IITs and other leading technological universities in the country in circumventing the difficulties associated with the pandemic. While many IITs have decided either to conduct final-year examinations through the online mode or through telephonic viva, the KTU has opted to persist with the conventional mode by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.