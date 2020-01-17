Tech varsity gets tough with colleges

Falling standards and long-standing deficiencies in several engineering colleges have prompted APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to mull stringent measures, including withdrawing affiliation and imposing restrictions in sanctioning new courses.

When a recent academic audit classified the colleges on a scale of 1 to 5, as many as 37 engineering colleges figured in the 'average' category and 10 institutions fell in the lowest band.

Most of the self-financing colleges fell in the 'average' and 'below average' categories. While none of the 142 affiliating colleges were rated as 'excellent', most government and aided colleges figured in the ‘very good’ category. All others were graded as ‘good’.

Flouted guidelines

The colleges that fared poorly were found to have flouted various guidelines laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education, including the teacher-student ratio of 1:20. Besides, only a few among the teaching faculty were found to satisfy the mandatory qualification of MTech. These institutions were also found lacking in infrastructure.

The Academic Council of the varsity decided to seek an explanation from the institutions that fared poorly. The colleges that did not have the prescribed faculty qualification index will be directed to address the shortcomings immediately.

A delegation of university officials, led by the Vice Chancellor, will soon inspect the 10 ‘below average’ colleges.

The council also decided that the colleges that continue to fare poorly and fail to rectify the deficiencies need not be recommended for extension of affiliation.

The council also decided to impose strict norms while sanctioning new courses. Applications of colleges that have obtained National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation for at least one of their courses will only be considered. Only 30 colleges have NBA accreditation in the State now.

Besides, new courses will be sanctioned only for those colleges that have admissions to at least 50% of total seats in the past three years. For new MTech courses, the corresponding BTech course will have to be accredited.

Requirement

Only those courses that have been deemed job-oriented and ‘industry relevant’ will be sanctioned henceforth.