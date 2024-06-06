Tech university revamps BTech curriculum

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has overhauled the BTech curriculum, aiming to arm students with the necessary skills to excel in the fast-changing technological sphere. The revamped curriculum will come into effect from the 2024 admissions onwards.

The university also formally launched steps to revise its syllabus with a four-day workshop of Boards of Studies members that got under way here on Thursday. Key features of the new syllabus will include a significant focus on digital tools, entrepreneurial prowess and fostering international competitiveness.

KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, who inaugurated the workshop, said the revised syllabus was aimed at ensuring students were not just academically equipped, but also industry-ready, fostering skill development. The curriculum’s design prioritises innovation and student engagement, encouraging them to explore entrepreneurial avenues, including start-ups.

AI, data science

“Artificial intelligence and data science have been integrated across all branches to ensure that students are well-versed with the latest technological advancements. The syllabus is being carefully crafted to prevent overwhelming students with excessive content, allowing them to delve deeper into understanding the subject,” he said.

Vinodkumar Jacob, chairperson of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research, termed the curriculum, the third one to be designed since the KTU’s inception, revolutionary.

The four-year BTech programme, spanning eight semesters, allows students to accumulate a maximum of 170 credits, while clearing the programme would require 160 credits.

Curriculum features

Dr. Jacob highlighted that the new curriculum permits students to delve into courses specific to their chosen branch right from the first year. Notable additions include a course on entrepreneur development and intellectual property rights, with the opportunity for students to further their understanding by opting for a minor course in entrepreneurship from their second year onwards. The KTU has given shape to the course in collaboration with the Kerala Startup Mission.

As students progress through subsequent semesters, they will engage in project-based learning mode and have the option to select industry-oriented electives. The curriculum also facilitates six-month internships during the seventh or eighth semesters, with the opportunity to undertake online courses during the particular period to accrue additional credits.

Digital skilling

A ‘Digital 101’ skilling programme, aimed at imparting training in digital tools, will also be conducted with support from agencies, including industry association Nasscom, among students belonging to every branch. Moreover, academically adept students can complete the programme ahead of the standard four-year time frame.

Board of Governors member Venugopal G., Syndicate member Sanjeev G., Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas and Director (Academics) Libeesh M. also spoke.

