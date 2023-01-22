Tech university may face another administrative impasse

January 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) faces yet another round of administrative impasse with Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas likely to approach Raj Bhavan against a recent decision of the Board of Governors (BoG) to freeze her order to redeploy the staff in certain sections.

If she moves the Raj Bhavan, the decisions taken at the BoG will be implemented only with the Governor’s approval. The resultant delay in implementation is bound to impact the preparation of the annual Budget and other crucial activities of the KTU.

V-C’s dissent

Ms. Thomas appeared to be isolated during the discussion that was largely critical of her decision to replace the head of the e-Governance section with a contract employee. Ultimately, a resolution that called for putting the transfer order on hold was passed with the V-C registering her dissent.

Among the other decisions taken at the meeting, the BoG granted approval for financial re-appropriation, revised estimates and regularising the expenses that were made by the V-C using special powers. The audit report for the previous fiscal was also granted approval. The minutes of the meeting await approval of the V-C for further steps in Budget preparation. The approval is likely to come forth only with the Governor’s consent.

Other pending activities

Other activities hanging fire include the declaration of examination results of five undergraduate courses and conferring PhD degrees approved by the BoG. Sources point out that the university has been delaying decisions of other crucial matters, including research regulations, that are necessary to commence admissions to the next batch of research scholars.

The delay in approving the decisions is also bound to further exacerbate the tussle between the Vice-Chancellor in-charge and the Syndicate. A cancellation of the BoG decisions by the Chancellor could lead to a protracted legal battle that could further worsen the functioning of the university.