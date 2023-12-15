Tech scam: two more arrested

December 15, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode cyber police have arrested two more persons suspected of having involvement in a deep fake tech scam in which a Kozhikode native lost ₹40,000 from his bank account.

Sidhesh Anand Karve and Amrish Ashok Patil from Maharashtra were nabbed from a gambling centre in Goa. Six mobile phones and over 30 SIM cards which were allegedly used to operate the financial fraud were also recovered from the duo.

The police zeroed in on the two following the arrest of Shaik Murthu Samiyahayath, a close aide of the two, from his village in Gujarat last month. He had been reportedly part of creating fake social media accounts for supporting the fraud.

It was in July 2023 that the police launched a probe into the incident. The complainant was a retired employee of Coal India Limited. According to his petition, the caller pretended to be one of his friends in Andhra Pradesh in a fake video call and voice. The fraudster had also managed to use AI tools to operate the trickery and ask him to make the payment through Google Pay.

