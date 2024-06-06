Tech meet calls for strategies to leverage AI biz potential

Noting that big opportunities await Indian IT companies and start-ups in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain, experts participating in a technology conclave at Technopark have called for revamping the academic curriculum to leverage the huge potential generated by the paradigm shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were speaking at Transcend India 2024, organised by NASSCOM FAYA:80, a conclave of IT industry stakeholders in Kerala. The meet marked the first in a series of conclaves to be held in Technopark to engage IT industry and State agencies in absorbing emerging technologies and helping them reconfigure their AI strategies.

Experts from multinational companies and representatives of government agencies took part in the conclave, organised in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Group of Technology Companies (GTech), at Technopark here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the panel discussion on Transcending Change: Essential Skills for the AI Era, Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM, said the AI models developed by big corporates would open up a whole lot of new opportunities.

On the impact of AI, Mr. Anoop said users of large language model (LLM) would transform careers. “Refining and retraining the model and collecting data sets will become a skill set with the advent of AI. Contributing to the data in terms of original content is also going to be a new skill,” he added.

Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, stressed the need to introduce a flexible curriculum. He said the varsity was trying to create curriculums that address everybody’s needs.

Noting that AI provides vast opportunities for Indian IT companies and start-ups, Ravi Prakash, CTO, Beckn, and head of architecture and technology ecosystem at FIDE said AI could be leveraged in fields like smart automotive infotainment systems, smart refrigerators, AI-enabled health care and career consulting. He said AI had a great role in customer support and grievance redressal.

Mr. Prakash also explained the potential of AI in areas like natural language translation, orchestration engines, dispute resolution and policy validation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.