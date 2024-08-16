Tech innovations help in providing easy and affordable justice, says SC judge

Justice shall not be denied to a person on account of his incapacity to engage a lawyer or geographical barriers, said Supreme Court judge B. R. Gavai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a host of digital initiatives of the Kerala High Court on Friday, Mr. Gavai said innovation of technology has enabled a person sitting in the remotest part of the country to access justice. Technological inventions would also help in providing easy and affordable justice to the last person in the country and thus achieve the dream of providing social and economic justice, along with political justice.

Initiatives launched

He launched the exclusive digital court for Negotiable Instruments Act cases in Kollam, online dispute resolution system, a digital library and legal research centre, learning management system for the Kerala Judicial Academy, announcement of digital district courts and model digital courtroom concept in the Kerala High Court. He also released the annual report of the Kerala Judicial Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gavai said the advancement in technology helped the Supreme Court to start functioning within 48 hours of the declaration of the lockdown during the COVID-19 period.

The three-member bench of the court functioned daily for two months and imparted justice to the millions in the country. The court had dealt with public interest litigations regarding the supply of oxygen to various States during the COVID-19 period. The technology provided millions of Indian citizens their right to access to justice, he said.

However, Mr. Gavai sounded caution by noting that artificial intelligence cannot be a substitute for a human mind.

Kerala’s commitment

In his address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the inauguration of the Special Court for the trial of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases in Ernakulam was a testament to Kerala’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities. He also inaugurated the Special Court for the trial of cases booked under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act in Alappuzha.

Supreme Court judges C. T. Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal; A. Muhamed Mustaque, Acting Chief Justice of Kerala; A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Raja Vijayaraghavan, judges of the Kerala High Court; Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairperson of Infosys Limited; State Ministers P. Rajeeve and K. N. Balagopal; Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup; and T. S Ajith, chairperson, Bar Council of Kerala spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.