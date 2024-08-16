GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tech innovations help in providing easy and affordable justice, says SC judge

This helps achieve the dream of providing social and economic justice, along with political justice, says B. R. Gavai

Published - August 16, 2024 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan engages in a discussion with Supreme Court Justice B. R. Gavai during the inauguration of the SC-ST Buds Special Courts at the Kerala High Court Auditorium on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan engages in a discussion with Supreme Court Justice B. R. Gavai during the inauguration of the SC-ST Buds Special Courts at the Kerala High Court Auditorium on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Justice shall not be denied to a person on account of his incapacity to engage a lawyer or geographical barriers, said Supreme Court judge B. R. Gavai.

Inaugurating a host of digital initiatives of the Kerala High Court on Friday, Mr. Gavai said innovation of technology has enabled a person sitting in the remotest part of the country to access justice. Technological inventions would also help in providing easy and affordable justice to the last person in the country and thus achieve the dream of providing social and economic justice, along with political justice.

Initiatives launched

He launched the exclusive digital court for Negotiable Instruments Act cases in Kollam, online dispute resolution system, a digital library and legal research centre, learning management system for the Kerala Judicial Academy, announcement of digital district courts and model digital courtroom concept in the Kerala High Court. He also released the annual report of the Kerala Judicial Academy.

Mr. Gavai said the advancement in technology helped the Supreme Court to start functioning within 48 hours of the declaration of the lockdown during the COVID-19 period.

The three-member bench of the court functioned daily for two months and imparted justice to the millions in the country. The court had dealt with public interest litigations regarding the supply of oxygen to various States during the COVID-19 period. The technology provided millions of Indian citizens their right to access to justice, he said.

However, Mr. Gavai sounded caution by noting that artificial intelligence cannot be a substitute for a human mind.

Kerala’s commitment

In his address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the inauguration of the Special Court for the trial of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases in Ernakulam was a testament to Kerala’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities. He also inaugurated the Special Court for the trial of cases booked under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act in Alappuzha.

Supreme Court judges C. T. Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal; A. Muhamed Mustaque, Acting Chief Justice of Kerala; A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Raja Vijayaraghavan, judges of the Kerala High Court; Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairperson of Infosys Limited; State Ministers P. Rajeeve and K. N. Balagopal; Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup; and T. S Ajith, chairperson, Bar Council of Kerala spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.