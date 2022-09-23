Tech firms in Kerala join hands for road safety

Android app ‘Defensive Driving Tata STRIVE’ contains a 24-episode web series

The Group of Technology Companies in Kerala (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, in association with Tata Elxsi, has launched an app to generate awareness and sensitise the youth in the country on road safety.

The android app named ‘Defensive Driving Tata STRIVE’ contains a 24-episode web series, each of five minutes duration called ‘Badthi Ka Naam Gaadi’, which will be made available nationally on social media. Pursuing a novel idea, the web series features Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz interviewing ‘ghosts’ of road accident victims, followed by a quiz of 10 questions each in English and various Indian languages.

Through the videos, viewers are sensitised to various situations known to be the most common causes of road accidents. Participants who qualify will receive an e-certificate signed by the Government of Kerala Transport department and the CEO of Tata STRIVE. The app will be promoted extensively through schools and colleges across the country.

The pan-Kerala launch of the app was inaugurated by Rajasree M.S., Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, in the presence of Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary, the Government of Kerala, at a function held on the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

“More than 16,000 lives have been lost on the roads in Kerala alone from 2018 to April 2022, majority of whom are young people. This sensitisation drive demonstrates the commitment of the Kerala IT industry to the socio-economic welfare of the State” said V.K. Mathews, chairman, GTECH.

GTECH secretary Sreekumar V., Head of CSR GTECH Rony Sebastian and senior leader of Tata Strive Lucas Saldhana also spoke on the occasion.