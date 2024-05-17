Tech advancements expected to solve gestational diabetes

Technological advancements are expected to bring a solution to overcome prevailing hurdles in diabetes during pregnancy, according to diabetologist Jothydev Kesavadev.

While advances in maternal care had resulted in safer pregnancy for both the mother and child, women with pre-existing T1D and pregnancy continued to experience higher rates of complications both in the short and long term, he said at the ‘DTechCon 2024’, a three-day conference on latest technologies in diabetes treatment, which began in Kochi on Friday.

He said the CONCEPTT clinical trial was a landmark study that involved several sub-analyses. The main trial proved that CGM use in T1D pregnancy resulted in less hyperglycemia in the third trimester, reduced large for gestational age (LGA, >90th percentile), reduced neonatal intensive care unit admissions lasting longer than 24 hours, and reduced neonatal hypoglycemia, he was quoted as saying in a communication issued here. Sushanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark inaugurated the conference.

The first day of ‘DTech 2024’ saw discussions on topics such as the limitations of MARD in CGM data, optimal diabetes management for older adults using CGM, and CGM metrics associated with pregnancy outcomes. Presentations also explored transformative digital health technologies, AI in diabetes care, and automated insulin delivery, it said.

