Tearful farewell to Navaneeth

Freak accident had led to massive bleeding in boy’s brain

Students, teachers and relatives on Saturday bid a tearful adieu to Navaneeth, a sixth standard student of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Chunakara, who died after a piece of wood used as a cricket bat slipped off a student’s hand while playing in the school and hit him on his neck.

Navaneeth, 11, son of Santhosh, of Vinod Bhavanam, died on Friday.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Navaneeth at the school. After conducting the post-mortem at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, his body was brought to the school around 1.30 p.m. People from various walks of life thronged the school. His body was later taken to the family home at Puthupallikunnam for the funeral.

The police said that the post-mortem report had mentioned “rotational injury” as the cause of death. Officials said the boy had suffered an artery dissection on his neck and he had massive bleeding in the brain.

The Kurathikad police have registered a case.

