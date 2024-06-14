ADVERTISEMENT

Tearful farewell to Bahuleyan, Nooh killed in Kuwait apartment fire

Published - June 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of Bahuleyan and Nooh, who were among those killed in an apartment fire in Kuwait on Wednesday, were brought to their respective homes at Pulamanthol and Koottayi in the district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nooh was buried at Ratheeb Juma Masjid graveyard at Koottayi in the presence of hundreds of people. Bahuleyan’s body was consigned to flames at Santhi Theeram public cemetery at Shoranur.

The homes of both victims witnessed emotional scenes as their bodies were taken there, as relatives, friends and local people bade them a tearful farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahuleyan, an active member of the Congress at Pulamanthol, had gone to Kuwait five years ago. He was planning to return home for Onam this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nooh was in Kuwait for over 11 years. He returned to Kuwait after a vacation two months ago in spite of suffering a heart ailment. He was the sole breadwinner of his family comprising his wife and three daughters.

Nooh had reportedly helped his roommates escape the fire. Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal led the funeral prayers at Ratheeb Juma Masjid, Koottayi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US