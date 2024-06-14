GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tearful farewell to Bahuleyan, Nooh killed in Kuwait apartment fire

Published - June 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of Bahuleyan and Nooh, who were among those killed in an apartment fire in Kuwait on Wednesday, were brought to their respective homes at Pulamanthol and Koottayi in the district on Friday.

Nooh was buried at Ratheeb Juma Masjid graveyard at Koottayi in the presence of hundreds of people. Bahuleyan’s body was consigned to flames at Santhi Theeram public cemetery at Shoranur.

The homes of both victims witnessed emotional scenes as their bodies were taken there, as relatives, friends and local people bade them a tearful farewell.

Bahuleyan, an active member of the Congress at Pulamanthol, had gone to Kuwait five years ago. He was planning to return home for Onam this year.

Nooh was in Kuwait for over 11 years. He returned to Kuwait after a vacation two months ago in spite of suffering a heart ailment. He was the sole breadwinner of his family comprising his wife and three daughters.

Nooh had reportedly helped his roommates escape the fire. Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal led the funeral prayers at Ratheeb Juma Masjid, Koottayi.

