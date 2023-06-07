Tearful adieu to Padma awardee and Kalaripayattu trainer Unni Gurukkal

June 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Thrissur

Hundreds of his disciples bid adieu to Padma awardee Sankara Narayana Menon Chundayil, popularly known as Unni Gurukkal, one of the senior-most martial art practitioners in the country, who died at his residence at Chavakkad here on Tuesday at the age of 94.

The country honoured Unni Gurukkal with Padma Shri last year considering his contributions to the Kalaripayattu. Chief trainer of the famous Vallabhatta Kalari, Chavakkad, Unni Gurukkal played a key role in popularising Kalaripayattu, a martial art of Kerala, across the world. Even at the age of 94, his day used to start at 5.30 a.m. at Vallabhatta Kalari.

Unni Gurukkal, who had disciples across the world, conducted training and performances in various foreign countries, including the U.S., France, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Russia, China, and Singapore. Vallabhatta has branches in the U.S., France, Belgium and the UAE.

Mudavangattil family of Unni Gurukkal holds the legacy of having led the army of the King of Vettathu Nadu in Malabar. A seventh-generation kalaripayattu practitioner in the Mudavangattil family, he started practising the martial arts form at the age of six. His legacy is kept alive by his children K.P. Krishna Das (State president, Kalaripayattu Association), K.P. Rajeev Gurukkal, K.P. Dineshan Gurukkal and K.P. Nirmala and his grandchildren.

Unni Gurukkal was also winner of the Kerala Folklore Academy Gurupuja Award, Kalamandalam Silver Jubilee Award; Indian Kalaripayattu Association Lifetime Achievement Award; and the Kerala Kalaripayattu Association Suvarna Mudra Award.

His final rites were conducted with official honours at his house on Wednesday.