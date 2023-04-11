Tearful adieu to noted children’s writer K.V. Ramanadhan

April 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

Hundreds from various walks of life on Tuesday paid homage to eminent writer of children’s literature K.V. Ramanadhan who died at a private hospital here on Monday night. He was 91.

Author of 20-odd children’s books, Mr. Ramanadhan kindled the imagination of a whole generation of children and taught them to dream. His books entertained not only children but also elders. Atbutha Vanaranmar, Atbutha Neerali, Aamayaum Muyalaum Orikkal Koodi,Commander Gopi and Madhrika Poocha are among his popular books.

Winner of many literature awards, including Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution to children’s literature and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for children’s literature, Mr. Ramanadhan was a teacher for 36 years at National High School, Irinjalakuda. He retired as headmaster of the school.

Mr. Ramanadhan always considered his huge number of disciples in the 36 years of teaching career as his great achievement. His well-known students include oncologist V.P. Gangadharan, ISRO former chairman K. Radhakrishnan, playback singer P. Jayachandran and the late actor Innocent.

Mr. Ramanadhan’s mortal remains was placed at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, National Higher Secondary School , Irinjalakuda, and at his residence for the public to pay homage before it was cremated with full State honours at Mukthisthan at Irinjalakuda.

A large number of people, including Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, attended the remembrance meeting held in the evening at Irinjalakuda Town Hall. “Ramanadhan master was an eminent presence in the cultural sector of Irinjalakuda. His contribution to children’s literature will be remembered forever. His death will create a void in the literary sector,” said Ms. Bindu.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivallur Murali said: “Ramanadhan master’s works gave wings for the dreams of a generation. Children from 1960’s grew up reading his books. He wrote novels and short stories too.”

Mr. Ramanadhan is survived by his wife K.K. Radha, retired principal, Government Vocational HSS, Irinjalakuda; and his children Renu Ramanadh, former journalist with The Hindu and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi executive member; and Indulekha, Government Girls HSS, Irinjalakuda.