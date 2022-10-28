Tearful adieu to Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni

Hartal observed by DCC in Kannur Corporation

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 28, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni, who died of brain haemorrhage at a private hospital here, was cremated at the Payyambalam crematorium on Friday afternoon. His son Jawahar lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier in the day, people bid farewell to Satheesan Pacheni at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kannur, where his body was kept till 11.30 a.m. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, Rajmohan Unnithan, Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, Sajeev Joseph, and Mullapally Ramachandran, Congress (S) leader Kadannappally Ramachandran, LJD leader K.P. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Mayor T.O. Mohanan were among those who paid their last respects.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A hartal was observed by the DCC in the Kannur Corporation. The party will observe a seven-day official mourning in honour of its late leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app