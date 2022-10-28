Tearful adieu to Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni, who died of brain haemorrhage at a private hospital here, was cremated at the Payyambalam crematorium on Friday afternoon. His son Jawahar lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier in the day, people bid farewell to Satheesan Pacheni at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kannur, where his body was kept till 11.30 a.m. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, Rajmohan Unnithan, Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, Sajeev Joseph, and Mullapally Ramachandran, Congress (S) leader Kadannappally Ramachandran, LJD leader K.P. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Mayor T.O. Mohanan were among those who paid their last respects.

A hartal was observed by the DCC in the Kannur Corporation. The party will observe a seven-day official mourning in honour of its late leader.