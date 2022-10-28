Kerala

Tearful adieu to Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni

Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni, who died of brain haemorrhage at a private hospital here, was cremated at the Payyambalam crematorium on Friday afternoon. His son Jawahar lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier in the day, people bid farewell to Satheesan Pacheni at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kannur, where his body was kept till 11.30 a.m. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, Rajmohan Unnithan, Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, Sajeev Joseph, and Mullapally Ramachandran, Congress (S) leader Kadannappally Ramachandran, LJD leader K.P. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Mayor T.O. Mohanan were among those who paid their last respects.

A hartal was observed by the DCC in the Kannur Corporation. The party will observe a seven-day official mourning in honour of its late leader.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 7:47:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tearful-adieu-to-congress-leader-satheesan-pacheni/article66065605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY