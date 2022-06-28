Tearful adieu to Chovvallur Krishnankutty

People from various walks of life bid adieu to writer, lyricist and journalist Chovvallur Krishnankutty, who died at a private hospital on Sunday night. He was 86.

He gained place in the hearts of Malayalis with his popular devotional songs. His popular songs included ‘Oru neramengilum kanathe Vayyente Guruvayurrappa nin Divya roopam’; ‘Guruvayur omana Kannanamunnikku Chila Neramundoru Kalla nottam’; ‘Udichu Mamala Mele Uthram Nakshatram’. He had written around 3,000 devotional songs.

He had also written scripts for many movies, including Prabhatha Sandhya, Sreeragam , Karppoora deepam and Chithanyam. He wrote dialogues for popular film Sargam. He had done documentaries on Chembai Viadyanadha Bhagavathar, Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, Kalamandalam Appukutty Pothuval, Keezhpadam Kumaran Nair, Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair and Chambakkulam Pachu Pilai.

Chovallur Krishnankutty won many awards including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for humour writing, State award for lyricist in drama, Poonthanam Njanappana Puraskaram and Revathi Pattathanam Puraskaram.

He worked as journalist, staff artist of Akasavani and vice chairman of Kerala Kalamandalam. He had written 20-odd books.