Tearful adieu to Aryadan Mohammed; mortal remains laid to rest with full State honours

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
September 26, 2022 21:59 IST

Police offering gun salute at the funeral of Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed at Mukkatta Juma Masjid, Nilambur, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The mortal remains of Congress leader and former Minister Aryadan Mohammed were interred at the Mukkatta Juma Masjid graveyard at Nilambur with full State honours on Monday.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

Aryadan, aged 87, died at a private hospital at Kozhikode on Sunday after a brief illness. He had marked a deep impact among the people of Eranad, particularly Nilambur, during his six-decade-long political career. He was Minister for Power, Forest, Transport, Labour and Tourism for four terms under E.K. Nayanar, A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy.

District Collector V.R. Premkumar and Sports Minister V. Abdurahman offered wreaths on behalf of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan respectively.

Minister A.K. Saseendran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former ministers Ramachandran Kadannappally, K.C. Joseph, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, V.S. Sivakumar, and A.P. Anil Kumar, MPs Benny Behanan and P.V. Abdul Wahab, MLAs P.K. Basheer, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, T. Siddique, and Najeeb Kanthapuram, CPI(M) State secretariat member M. Swaraj, DCC president V.S. Joy, and Kozhikode DCC president K.C. Abu were among those who were present.

Aryadan Mohammed’s son-in-law Dr. Ummer Karadan led the funeral prayer. Traders in Nilambur town downed shutters as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Minister K. Radhakrishnan, AICC general secretary Tariq Anvar, AICC secretary Perumal Viswanathan, and Minority Congress president Imran Pratap Garhi, MP, visited his family and offered condolences.

