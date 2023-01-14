Nurse, children murdered in England laid to rest in Vaikom, hundreds bid tearful adieu

January 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A tearful farewell was accorded to Anju Ashok, a 39-year-old nurse, and her two children, who were found murdered in England about a month ago.

The mortal remains of Anju and her children, identified as Jeeva and Janvi, were brought to their native place at Ithipuzha, near Vaikom, on Saturday. Heart rending scenes were witnessed as Anju’s parents, Ashokan and Krishnamma, and relatives mourned their loved ones. Hundreds paid their last respects to the trio, who were cremated in the house premises around 12 noon.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, C.K. Asha, MLA, Vaikom Block panchayat president K.K. Ranjith and several others visited their house to pay their last respects.

Anju and her children were found murdered on the night of December 15 at their residence at Kettering in Northamptonshire, England. The dead bodies were brought home following interventions by Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan and Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, among others.

The Northamptonshire police had arrested Anju’s husband, 52-year-old Saju of Iritty , in connection with the case. The deceased woman was working as a nurse in a hospital in Kettering while Saju was a driver there.

Speaking to mediapersons, the victim’s father demanded maximum punishment for the accused and said he had no idea as to why Saju had committed the crime.

According to Anju’s friends and colleagues in London, one of the police officers leading the investigation and the chief investigation officer of Northamptonshire police are expected to visit the woman’s home at Vaikom and collect statements of her parents. Though the officers had reportedly planned to accompany the dead bodies to Kerala, they had to postpone the journey following a delay in receiving clearance.