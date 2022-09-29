Teams headed by IAS officers will assess roadworks once in 45 days, says Riyas

Minister-led team to inspect roads to Sabarimala on October 19 and 20

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 29, 2022 20:32 IST

To ensure the quality of roadworks and their timely completion, special teams headed by IAS officers will hold field inspections across the State once in 45 days, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Speaking to the media after a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) Mission here on Thursday, the Minister said the Mission team would hold inspections to review the progress of roadworks in four phases.

The maintenance of 19 roads to Sabarimala was under way. A team headed by the PWD Minister would inspect the roads on October 19 and 20 ahead of the pilgrimage season. The proposal to carry out periodic inspection of roadworks by authorities ranging from the Minister to the overseer was taken with a view of ensuring the quality of works along with informing the public of what is happening in the field, said the Minister.

The road inspection which began on September 20 is continuing. As part of the inspection, well-coordinated works are being carried out across the State, said Mr. Riyas.

