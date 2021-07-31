Team visits Kollam district

KOLLAM

31 July 2021 23:26 IST

The Central team that visited the district on Saturday to assess COVID-19 containment measures has instructed the officials to intensify enforcement at micro-containment zones.

Ensuring protocol compliance among patients under home care and extending RT-PCR tests are among other recommendations of the team.

The team reviewed the progress of COVID-19 preventive measures implemented during the last one month. Assistant Collector Dr Arun S Nair explained the activities of district administration to the team at a meeting chaired by ADM N.Sajitha Beegum.

Treatment centres, testing facilities and mortality rate in the district were also examined at a meeting.

The team members assessed the vaccination, ICU and ventilator facilities at government and private hospitals, the presence of UK delta variant, spread in coastal areas and the amenities for migrant labourers.