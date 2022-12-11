Team Singapore wins 11th Admiral’s Cup 2022 held at INA

December 11, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KANNUR

The team Singapore lifted the 11th edition of ‘Admirals Cup’ Sailing Regatta, which concluded recently in a glittering closing ceremony at Ettikulam Beach at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Singapore represented by Second Lieutenant (SLt) Lee Wonn Kye and SLt Brandon Chia won the Admiral’s Cup 2022. Team Italy, represented by Ensign Marco Maria Onorato and Mid Camilla Bernabei, was the Runners-Up and Team Russia, represented by Cadet Vasiliev Stanislav Igorevich and Cadet Gorkunov Petr lIyich, came third.

SLt Lee Wonn Kye from Singapore stood first in the individual position in the men’s category followed by Cadet Gorkunov Petr lIyich from Russia and Al Moatasem Al- Farsi from Oman at second and third positions respectively. Mid Camilla Bernabei from Italy stood first in the individual position in women’s category followed by Mid N. Evie Blauvelt from USA and SLt Rupal Dubey from India at second and third positions respectively.

Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant, INA, the chief guest for the closing ceremony presented the ‘Admiral’s Cup’, Runners Up trophy, and individual prizes to the winners.

The Admiral’s Cup witnessed competitive sailing races in Laser Radials boats during race days scheduled from 6 to 9 December, 2022.

Participants displayed their sailing skills in the Laser Radials in challenging wind and weather conditions, as they squeezed every knot out of their boats over the past four days of the races.

The event has become very popular since its inception in 2010. The 11th edition of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2022 saw participation from 26 countries and teams from Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.

During the last five days, the visiting foreign teams and accompanying officials were involved in various activities apart from competitive racing that included visit to training and sporting facilities located at Indian Naval Academy, fitness trek to Mount Dilli, and cultural package showcasing India’s rich traditions, languages, culture, dance and art forms. The event culminated in a grand finale with the closing ceremony held on Ettikulam Beach at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.