Team Israel lifts Admirals Cup at regatta

Team Israel won the tenth edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta, 2019 that concluded with a glittering ceremony on the Ettikulam Beach at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, here on Friday.

Team Israel was represented by midshipmen Itai Mordachi Schroit and Ido Mazor.

Team USA represented by midshipmen D. Gray Benson and Kelly Milliken came second and Team Singapore represented by Second Lieutenants Koh Yi Qian and Dillon How came third.

Individual event

Itai Mordachi Schroit stood first in the individual event in the men’s category followed by Cadet Gorkunov Petr from Russia and Ido Mazor. Kelly Milliken from the United States stood first in the individual event in the women’s category followed by midshipman Annabel Charlotte Vose from the United Kingdom and midshipman Paula Kaminska from Poland.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, INA Commandant, the chief guest for the closing ceremony, presented the Admiral’s Cup and individual prizes to the winners.

54 participants

The Admiral’s Cup sailing regatta witnessed competitive sailing races in Laser Radial boats from December 10 to 13.

As many as 54 participants, including six women, displayed their sailing skills in challenging wind and weather conditions as they squeezed every knot out of their boats.

The event saw participation from 27 countries, including teams from the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.