Team from Thiruvananthapuram clinches top prize in Pookkalam competition

Kozhikode-based Team Vyoh emerges second, while third prize is shared by Team Navodaya from Kochi and Team Pratheeksha from Thrissur

Team Suriyothayam, Thiruvananthapuram, led by captain Kohila N. has bagged the first prize of ₹25,000 in the 11th edition of Preethi Power Duo The Hindu Pookkalam Contest, powered by Mangaldeep and conducted on August 19 and 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Team Vyoh, Kozhikode, led by Captain Vidhu won the second prize of ₹15,000, while the third prize of ₹10,000 was shared by Team Navodaya, Kochi, led by Latha T.N. and Team Pratheeksha, Thrissur, led by Sheena Anand. All winners will be given ITC Mangaldeep products as gifts.

Team Thumbapoo led by Anaswara and Team Aarpo Irrooo led by Manavumani, both from Thiruvananthapuram, Team Vadakkans led by Aleena, Team M M Creatives led by Bindu Manoj and Team Darshana led by Sajini Roy, all from Thrissur, Team Baby Nivas captained by Babita P. and Team Padmam led by Anamika, both from Kozhikode, and Team Changathikkoottam led by Rakhi V.V., Team Bhoomika led by Preethi N.G. and Team Chithira led by Geetha, all from Kochi, won the consolation prize of ₹1,500.

COVID-19 protocol

As many as 100 teams had participated in the two- day pookkalam contest from home, complying with the COVID-19 protocol.

The jury included Ajayakumar, former Principal of Government Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram; Abhilash Das, Head of the Department, Applied Art, Government Fine Arts College, Thrissur; V.K. Rajan and Rajagopal Iruvalloor, noted artists based in Kochi and Kozhikode respectively.

Harmony of colours and shapes, neatness of pookkalam, usage of natural flowers and leaves were the major judgment parameters.

All teams were given ₹1,000 as reimbursement towards the cost of flowers and also gifts from ITC Mangaldeep and K.P. Namboodiri’s Ayurvedics. Winners will be intimated individually.

Smile contest

Team Stars led by Deeshma N. and Team Sree Paada Padmam led by Radha M., both from Thiruvananthapuram, won the Best Onam Smile competition organised as a side event. Team Krishnapriya led by Manjusha G., Team Thumbapoo led by K.S. Chandana Priya — both from Kochi — Team Maloos led by Viji Sreejith and Team Sree led by Amritha Prem., both from Thrissur, and Team Orleanz led by Shamly, Team Balsu Family led by Aditya T., both from Kozhikode, were the other winners.

Gift hampers

The winners will receive special gift hampers from K.P. Namboodiri's Ayurvedics. The prizes will be distributed at a function to be held at 11.30 a.m. on August 27 at the respective offices of The Hindu. Prize-winning entries can be accessed in The Hindu microsite by scanning the QR code provided in this report.

Sponsors include Preethi Power Duo (title sponsor), ITC Mangaldeep (powered by sponsor), RKG Ghee (associate partner), K.P. Namboodiri's Ayurvedics (smile partner) and Mar Sleeva Medicity, Palai (health-care partner).