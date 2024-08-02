Team deployed in Wayanad to take preventive steps against infectious diseases

The Health department has engaged a district-level monitoring team in the disaster-stricken areas of Wayanad to launch preventive measures against infectious diseases.

The danger of any infectious diseases taking hold in relief camps where hundreds of people are staying together in overcrowded conditions is very much real. The Health department has advised all Health workers to ensure that the relief camps are functioning as per guidelines and to maintain caution against leptospirosis, diarrhoeal diseases, Hepatitis A, chickenpox and dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of bodies that reached various hospitals has been completed. Forensic surgeons from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kannur medical colleges are in Wayanad.

Apart from Meppadi in Wayanad, one more location has been readied for conducting post-mortem. Till now, 210 bodies and 135 body parts have been recovered. The government has made available 140 mobile freezers. As many as 146 bodies were handed over to relatives. DNA examination to identify the remaining bodies is on.

At hospitals, medicine stock has been readied. Arrangements have been made for the treatment of those with chronic illnesses, it was said at a review meeting called by Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

Mental health support for disaster survivors in relief camps is being taken up by the Health department by engaging 123 accredited mental health counsellors. Psycho-social support was given to 645 persons on Friday. Three who displayed withdrawal symptoms of alcohol/substance abuse were admitted to hospitals.

The support of the police department has been sought to ensure the safety of those accommodated in relief camps. Details of infants and children who have been orphaned are being collected. Ms. George has directed Health workers to provide all help and support to breastfeeding mothers and to help women maintain menstrual hygiene.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health) and senior Health officials attended the review meeting.

