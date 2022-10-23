Team comprising KU VC bags patent

ADVERTISEMENT

A team that included Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai has bagged a patent for an innovative method of authenticating security holograms.

The Indian Patent Office granted the patent to the invention titled ‘Method and Apparatus for Authenticating Security Holograms’ by a team of the Department of Optoelectronics that also comprised Sajan Ambadiyil, who is currently scientist at the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), and Avinash Kumar Jha.

According to an official release, the invention overcomes the drawback that exists in prior art systems by applying a digital image processing technique to authenticate the hologram. This also nullifies the effect of parameters such as angle of incidence, type of incidence light, position of the photo detector etc.

Moreover, invention does not necessitate the need to adhere to any specific steps during the production of the hologram. It exploits the analogy associated with hologram and fingerprint, applies biometric recognition techniques such as feature score matching method for authenticating the hologram and eliminates the possibility of human error during observation etc. Further, the invention can be applied to any hologram as it utilises a comparison of the spatial profile of a genuine hologram with a sample hologram to be verified.

Prof. Pillai and Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, both of whose tenure will come to an end on Monday, were accorded farewell by the staff and students of the university on Saturday.

The university credited the duo for their efforts that were instrumental in the institution bagging A++ grading National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), various reforms that were undertaken in the teaching departments during the last four years, the launch of nine new departments, the introduction of a learning management system to overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Green Campus project, among other achievements.

Syndicate members K.H Babujan, S. Nazeeb, A. Ajikumar, M. Vijayan Pillai and R. Arun Kumar, and Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar were among those who were present on the occasion.