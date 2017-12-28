Team assesses Ockhi damage

The Central team deputed to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi visited the coastal areas in the district on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

District Collector T.V. Anupama held talks with the team and submitted a report detailing the damage caused by the cyclone. According to officials, the loss is pegged at ₹25. 97 crore. The Collector also explained the relief package prepared by the government for the cyclone victims and various measures taken in the aftermath.

Earlier, the team led by R. Thankamani, Director, Coastal Erosion Directorate, under the Central Water Commission, and Sumit Priyadarshi, Assistant Advisor, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, interacted with fishermen and the families of victims of the cyclone.

From Chethi beach

The team started the visit from Chethi beach in Cherthala taluk. Locals demanded the construction of groynes and completion of a bridge at Andhakaranazhy. Officials promised to include the demands in their report to be submitted to the government.

The team later visited Kattoor and interacted with residents. They also visited Karoor, Payalkulangara, Arattupuzha, Kallikkadu, and Nallanickal in Ambalappuzha and Karthikapally taluks. The team collected details of the damage caused to houses, roads, and fishing vessels. They also assessed the havoc caused by coastal erosion.

Later, the officials said that the team would hold talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and include the demands raised by the people in the final report.

District panchayat president G. Venugopal, Mararikulam block panchayat president Sheena Sanalkumar, Mararikulam South panchayat president Indira Thilakan, and people’s representatives interacted with the team. Sub-Collector Krishna Teja, ADM I. Abdul Salam, and Deputy Collector P.S. Swarnamma accompanied the team.