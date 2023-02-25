Teak logs for restoration of Chinese fishing nets arrive belatedly

February 25, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KOCHI

Light seems to be shining at the end of the tunnel for the long-overdue project to restore the iconic Chinese fishing nets on the Fort Kochi beachfront to their past glory, under a ₹2.44-crore project.

As many as 220 long teak logs that were recently transported by road from the forest have been stacked at Parade Ground in the heritage locale. They will be used to restore 11 nets that are left on the beach, after over a dozen others of the unique, cantilevered nets were pulled down or were ravaged by time due to slack upkeep.

The delay of around a decade in procuring logs had resulted in most net operators turning to steel pipes. This was at a huge cost to the aesthetics and functionality of the nets that were reportedly introduced here by the Portuguese and became synonymous with Kochi’s global image over the past centuries.

Kerala Tourism had handed over funds to KITCO to purchase the logs and restore the nets that had over time become a tourist attraction. The enthusiastic among travellers would often join half-a-dozen fishermen who pulled the massive nets. Official sources attributed the delay to slack coordination and procedural delays in sourcing the logs from the Forest department. “The pandemic caused further delay, following which fresh approval had to be obtained from the government. Soon after the logs were transported to Fort Kochi, lengthy coconut logs were piled on the beach to support five of the cantilever nets. This will shortly be done for the other nets as well.”

Sources in Kerala Tourism and KITCO said they hoped the restoration of nets would get over by May. The net operators have been tasked with erecting the wooden logs and joining them together, based on a court order.

Welcoming the belated arrival of the logs that measure up to nine metres in length, Kunjiappan, a net operator, said the delay in procuring the logs resulted in most of them having to opt for steel pipes. “Many also installed motors to operate the nets, faced with shortage of fishermen to pull them. The worst part is that marine pollution, climate change, and sea erosion have led to a fall in fish catch,” he added.

But he is hopeful that the restored nets will re-ignite interest among tourists to flock to the locale.