Teaching posts to be retained in colleges

Published - June 29, 2024 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government will retain all teaching posts in government and aided colleges against the backdrop of the launch of the four-year undergraduate programmes.

The decision adopted following discussions between Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday has put to rest concerns regarding cancellation of surplus seats.

The meeting resolved to maintain status quo in service conditions and existing posts until the end of the first batch of the four-year degree programme that will commence on Monday. It was also decided to engage guest lecturers to offer necessary major, minor and foundation courses.

