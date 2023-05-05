Teachers warned against taking private tuitions

May 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is mulling asking teachers to submit affidavits that they are not taking private tuitions this year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. The Director of General Education has been asked to take steps in this regard, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of district education officers to review arrangements for school reopening on June 1 here on Friday.

The Minister said the government has taken a serious view of teachers taking classes in parallel educational institutions and special tuitions. Teachers were not focussing on their work since they were in a rush to be in time to take tuitions. This cannot be allowed. Strict action will be taken against such teachers. Directions have been issued to the General Education department’s vigilance wing to inquire into the matter, he said.

Show-cause notice

Directions have been given to issue show-cause notice to more than 3,700 teachers who had stayed away from SSLC and Plus Two examinations’ valuation duty without furnishing proper reason.

Of the teachers deployed for SSLC exam valuation duty, 2,200 were absent without furnishing any reason. In the Higher Secondary valuation, 1,508 teachers were absent, taking the total number of absentees to 3,708. Their absence would affect publication of results.

The meeting decided that all activities concerning school reopening should be completed by May 25. Deputy directors of education, regional deputy directors, and other education officials should review this and report to the DGE.

Mr. Sivankutty emphasised that no school should function be without teachers. They should be appointed in a time-bound manner. Transfer of teachers should be done without delays.

Reports of delays and corruption in education offices were still being received, the Minister pointed out. This should be stopped.

Though the academic calendar envisaged 220 working days, it was rarely achieved. However, maximum number of working days should be ensured. School-level annual plans should be prepared by June 6.

The meeting also discussed Praveshanolsavam, school building and furniture maintenance, cleaning of school premises, arrangements for drinking water, toilet facilities, school bus maintenance, school vegetable garden, textbook and uniform distribution, mid-day meals, and so on.