Teachers’ unions up in arms over school academic calendar

Teachers’ organisations are up in arms over the school academic calendar that has been brought out with 25 working Saturdays to reach the target of 220 working days in this academic year.

The calendar was published by the General Education department citing a High Court order to ensure 220 working days.

However, this will result in students from Class I to X attending school for 220 days this year, while higher secondary classes under the same department will have only 195 working days. The decision, taken unilaterally, also goes against the understanding reached with the Minister for General Education on 210 or 211 working days, they allege.

The Right to Education (RTE) Act lays down 800 working hours for lower primary, 1,000 hours for upper primary, and 1,200 hours for high school and higher secondary. This had already been ensured by the State, the CPI-affiliated All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) pointed out.

Moreover, the High Court had only said that the possibility of 220 days should be examined. The court observation was used to bring out an unrealistic academic calendar, the AKSTU alleged.

The calendar included six days on which teacher cluster meetings were scheduled. However, students were usually given a holiday on days the meetings were held, it said, questioning how this benefited the students. Decisions taken without taking teachers’ organisations into confidence or any consideration for child psychology or education rules were unacceptable, it said, demanding a re-look at the calendar.

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) demanded the calendar be withdrawn. As per the Kerala Education Rules, schools need not function on the sixth working day. Moreover, keeping in mind the RTE stipulation on school hours, it was enough for lower primary to function for 160 days, upper primary for 200 days, and high school and higher secondary to function for 220 days in a year.

Higher secondary in the State functioned for five days a week now, not six, having agreed to an increase in hours, the forum said, asking why primary and high school wings should work six days a week then.

Teachers, for their part, attended school on holidays for school festivals and other extra-curricular activities. It was considering all this that 200 working days had been decided, it said.

The National Teachers’ Union argued that though the KER stipulated 220 working days, it also allowed this to be reorganised to 200 in special circumstances. Many holidays were already being used for conducting festivals and the like during the year.

It also contended that the General Education department had failed to effectively handle the case filed by a school manager in the High Court. Last year, the number of working days was initially fixed at 210 by the Minister citing Union government directions. This was then brought down to 204. Each year, the department came up with a different justification for increasing the working days. It had also failed to follow the rule that there should be no continuous six working days in a week.

