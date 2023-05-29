Teachers’ unions oppose move to have Saturday as working day, higher intake in Plus One classes

May 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Schoolteachers’ unions affiliated to Opposition parties in Kerala have objected to the General Education department’s move to add Saturday as a working day and increase the student strength in Plus Two classes. The plan is to have 28 Saturdays as working days to increase the total academic days to 220 in a year.

P.K. Aravindan, State general secretary of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association, told The Hindu on Monday that the proposal to have classes on Saturdays would harm students’ interests. According to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the students from Class I to V should get 800 hours of classes a year, those from Class VI to X should get 1,000 hours and students in the higher secondary section 1,200 hours. In the last academic year, there were 192 working days.

“If there are at least five hours of classes a day, it will be close to 1,000 hours. Then what is the need to add all Saturdays as working days?” The new plan would upset extracurricular works such as the Student Police Cadet and National Cadet Corps (NCC) that are normally taken up on Saturdays and Sundays, he added.

Functionaries of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association too opposed the move saying that Plus One and Plus Two students would get over 1,200 study hours with 192 working days, as they have classes from 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. S. Manoj, general secretary of the association, said those who were active in the NCC and SPC might miss their classes, including practical sessions in the science stream.

The Kerala School Teachers’ Union affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League said in a press release that the students need to get at least two days of rest after five days of study. The Education department’s plan to have 220 working days would put additional burden on the students. The KSTU is planning to hold protest meets on June 1, the school reopening day.

The teachers’ unions also opposed the move to have 65 students in higher secondary classes. Leaders of the IUML-affiliated Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Union said that the academic quality of students would be affected with the move. Mr. Manoj sought a scientific study on the number of students who could be accommodated in higher secondary classes. Functionaries of the Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association demanded that the number of students in each class be fixed at 50.

