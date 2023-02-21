Teachers’ union seeks revision of higher secondary exam timetable

February 21, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KALPETTA

A State-level meeting of the State Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Union (SHSSTU), which concluded at Sultan Bathery on Tuesday, urged the government to revise timetables set for model and public examinations for higher secondary students which had made the examinations a charade.

A resolution passed at the meeting said that model examinations should be an example for public examinations, but the current unscientific practices in model examinations put the student community in a fix.

While public examinations, to be held from March 13 to 30, are scheduled with a paper a day, the pattern of model examinations are contrary to that. Timetables were also set unscientifically, the meeting said.

Timetables for Plus One and Plus Two public examinations should be revised so that students get sufficient time for preparation for core subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology, as those examinations are scheduled to be held from March 13 to 17, leaving just a few days for preparation in between.

In contrast, the time provided for preparation for language papers is much more than what is required, once again reflecting the alleged apathy on the part of the authorities.

Union office-bearers P. Radhakrishnan (State president), Anil M. George (general secretary), and S.N. Mahesh Babu (treasurer) were present.