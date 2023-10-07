Teachers’ union protests clash in improvement exam, sports meet dates

October 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) has protested against the clash in dates of the Plus Two higher secondary/vocational higher secondary improvement examinations and the district sports festival.

The improvement examinations will begin on Monday, while the sports meet will begin on Sunday.

Students taking part in the district-level sports festival will be unable to appear for the improvement examinations. Students who have to appear for the examinations will have to skip the meet.

It was against the backdrop of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode last month that the improvement examinations were postponed to Monday. However, the dates of the sports festival were not changed accordingly, the AHSTA alleged.

With the national junior athletic meet scheduled to be held in the first week of November and the State meet set to begin in Thrissur from October 16, the district athletics meets have to be held prior to that. As a result, there is little scope for changing the meet dates.

The association estimates that the conflict in dates will affect nearly 1,000 Plus Two students. However, higher secondary officials say they have no information on the number of Plus Two students taking part in the district meet. No representation has been received from a student pointing out that they want to attend the meet, they say.

